Catholic World News

Vatican announces commemorative medal for Pope Leo’s 1st year

February 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that a commemorative medal for the first year of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate will go on sale on February 5.

The medal (image), the work of Amalia Mistichelli, recalls the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, with Christ Pantocrator in the background, and words from St. John’s Gospel inscribed in Latin: “You, Father, in me, and I in you, that the world may believe.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!