Bishop laments Russian actions in Central African Republic

February 04, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian missionary bishop who ministers in the Central African Republic described Russia as a “very intrusive presence” there.

Coadjutor Bishop Aurelio Gazzera, OCD, of Bangassou told the Vatican newspaper that “Russia is a very intrusive presence, both politically, economically, and in terms of information. They are very skilled at managing and manipulating information.”

“Russian mercenaries took some young men, loaded them onto a helicopter, and took them to Bangui,” the nation’s capital, he added. “One of them was tortured, killed, and taken to the morgue still with his hands tied.”

The prelate also spoke about the “humanitarian situation in the Zémio area, with over 30,000 displaced people who need everything.”

