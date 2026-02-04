Catholic World News

Bishop laments Russian actions in Central African Republic

February 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian missionary bishop who ministers in the Central African Republic described Russia as a “very intrusive presence” there.

Coadjutor Bishop Aurelio Gazzera, OCD, of Bangassou told the Vatican newspaper that “Russia is a very intrusive presence, both politically, economically, and in terms of information. They are very skilled at managing and manipulating information.”

“Russian mercenaries took some young men, loaded them onto a helicopter, and took them to Bangui,” the nation’s capital, he added. “One of them was tortured, killed, and taken to the morgue still with his hands tied.”

The prelate also spoke about the “humanitarian situation in the Zémio area, with over 30,000 displaced people who need everything.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed4 February
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Wednesday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Jane (or Joan) de Valois (1464-1505), Queen of France, foundress of the Order of the Most Holy Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, renowned for her piety and special participation in the sufferings of the Cross. She was canonized by Pope Pius XII in…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: