Zambia at a ‘crucial crossroad,’ bishops write in election pastoral letter

February 04, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a pastoral letter ahead of the August general election, Zambia’s bishops warned that “our beloved nation stands at a crucial crossroad: will we move forward in building a society rooted in peace, justice, and unity—or allow ourselves to drift into division, indifference, and manipulation?”

“The Church is not and must never be a mouthpiece for any political party or candidate,” the bishops continued. “Our duty is to form consciences, promote the common good, and speak truth to power.”

The southern African nation of 12.4 million (map) is 87% Christian (44% Catholic), 10% ethnic religionist, and 2% Baháʼí.

