Cardinal Zenari, nuncio in Syria since 2008, retires

February 03, 2026

Pope Leo XIV yesterday accepted the resignation of Cardinal Mario Zenari from the office of apostolic nuncio in Syria, four weeks after the prelate turned 80.

Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, paid tribute to the prelate’s 18 years as nuncio in the strife-torn nation. Cardinal Zenari’s tenure coincided with the Syrian revolution, the Syrian civil war, the fall of the Assad regime, and the ongoing Syrian conflict.

Born in 1946 and ordained a priest of the Diocese of Verona in 1970, Cardinal Zenari served as Permanent Observer to the United Nations Office and Specialized Agencies in Vienna (1994-1999), apostolic nuncio in Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Niger (1999-2004), and apostolic nuncio in Sri Lanka (2004-2008) before Pope Benedict appointed him apostolic nuncio in Syria. Pope Francis created him a cardinal in the 2016 consistory.

There are currently 245 members of the College of Cardinals, 121 of whom are under 80 and thus eligible to vote in a papal election.

