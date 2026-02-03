Catholic World News

Archbishop Gallagher concludes journey to Slovakia, hails Church-state relations

February 03, 2026

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, concluded a three-day visit to Slovakia commemorating the 25th anniversary of the basic agreement, or concordat, between the Holy See and the central European nation.

“Born of dialogue and mutual recognition,” the agreement “reflects a shared commitment to serve the human person in all the complexity of contemporary life,” Archbishop Gallagher preached at a February 1 Mass in St Martin’s Cathedral in Bratislava, the nation’s capital. “By respecting the proper distinction between the spiritual and temporal orders and promoting cooperation for the common good, it safeguards spaces in which conscience is honored, where families and communities are supported, and where religious freedom nourishes the moral and cultural life of society.”

Relations between the Holy See and Slovakia thus offer “a framework in which human dignity can be upheld, dialogue can flourish, and hope—founded on faith, charity, and justice—can quietly take root and grow,” he said.

During his homily, Archbishop Gallagher also paid tribute to the saints who evangelized Slovakia, prayed for peace, and reflected on the Beatitudes.

He “invited everyone to rediscover the Beatitudes as a path of hope in a wounded world, recalling the vocation to rebuild trust, safeguard dialogue, and become artisans of peace,” according to a social media post by the Secretariat of State.

On the previous day, Archbishop Gallagher spoke at Comenius University, the nation’s largest, where he “inaugurated the Symposium for the 25th anniversary of the Basic Agreement, emphasizing the value of treaties as ‘bridges’ at the service of the common good, dialogue, and peace,” according to the Secretariat of State.

He also visited Nitra, “the ancient episcopal see and cradle of Christianity in Slovakia, recalling the contribution of Saints Cyril and Methodius to the civilization, language, and culture of the region, bearing witness to the spiritual heritage of the Church,” according to the Secretariat of State.

On January 30, the first day of his visit, Archbishop Gallagher met with the nation’s president.

Slovakia, a nation of 5.6 million (map), is 84% Christian (74% Catholic). Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2021.

