Portugal’s president describes Pope Leo as ‘intelligent,’ ‘rational’ following meeting

February 03, 2026

Portugal’s president described Pope Leo XIV as “superiorly intelligent” and “very rational” following a 25-minute audience on February 2.

“He has a completely different style from Pope Francis,” said Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Portugal’s president since 2016. “Pope Francis was more discursive, if you will, more emotional, more effusive, and therefore more lengthy. Here we have an American Pope who is very rational, with very organized ideas, and who speaks concisely.”

Asked by a reporter whether the Pope’s position on international affairs is in line with his own, Rebelo de Sousa said that the Pope’s position “is in line with all those who are concerned about various aspects of the current international situation: instability, unpredictability, war, social and economic consequences.”

Following the papal audience, the president met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The parties discussed Church-state relations and the damage wrought by Storm Kristin, according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

“Finally, reference was made to the national and international socio-political situation, with particular attention to Portuguese-speaking countries, noting the importance of constant commitment to supporting peace in the world,” the press office added.

