Cardinal Parolin marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Malta, Holy See

February 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, celebrated Mass yesterday at St. John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, Malta, to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malta and the Holy See.

“The Holy See does not claim to calm every storm,” Cardinal Parolin preached. “But it seeks, humbly and persistently, to keep alive the conviction that no one should be lost, that peace is possible, and that dialogue is never in vain.”

Recalling St. Paul’s shipwreck on Malta, Cardinal Parolin said, “May we learn from St. Paul to trust, from the Maltese people to welcome, and from St. Peter to remain united—so that, even amid the storms of our time, all may be brought safely to land.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

