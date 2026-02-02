Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of DR Congo mine collapse

February 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV offered prayers for the victims of the Rubaya mine collapse, which left over 200 dead in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“I assure you of my prayers for the numerous victims of the landslide in a mine in North Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his February 1 Angelus address. “May the Lord sustain those people who suffer so much!”

The Pope’s remarks about the mine collapse were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his words.

