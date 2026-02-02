Catholic World News

Cuban bishops warn of risk of chaos and violence, call for greater political freedom

February 02, 2026

Warning of the risk of chaos and violence, the bishops of Cuba called for “structural, social, economic, and political changes” in the Caribbean nation, including “respect for the dignity and exercise of freedom of every human being.”

In their January 31 message to all Cubans of good will, the bishops began by quoting from their June 2025 message, in which they called on those “who have the highest responsibilities when it comes to making decisions for the good of the nation” to “create a climate, without internal or external pressures or conditions, where the structural, social, economic, and political changes that Cuba needs can be implemented.”

“At that time [i.e., in June], we imagined that things couldn’t get any worse and that, therefore, paths would open up that would progressively allow for an improvement in the lives of all of us who live in this land, while simultaneously fostering a climate of respect, so that all people with diverse opinions, but eager to contribute to the integral development of the nation, could do so in the areas where changes are needed,” the bishops said. “Unfortunately, the situation has worsened, and anguish and despair have intensified.”

“Recent news, which announces, among other things, the elimination of any possibility of oil entering the country, is raising alarms, especially for the least fortunate,” the bishops continued. “The risk of social chaos and violence among the children of the same nation is real. No Cuban of goodwill would rejoice at this.”

The bishops added:

Cuba needs changes, and they are becoming increasingly urgent, but it certainly doesn’t need more anguish or pain. No more blood or mourning in Cuban families. We have had far too much of that in our recent history! We want and long for a renewed, prosperous, and happy Cuba, but without increasing the suffering of the poor, the elderly, the sick, and the Cuban children ... The unwavering position of the Pope and the Holy See, consistent with International Law, is that governments should be able to resolve their disagreements and conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, not coercion or war. Because people understand each other by talking. And whenever there is good will, it is possible to find ways to resolve conflicts and seek the triumph of truth and goodness, of justice, love, and freedom. At the same time, respect for the dignity and exercise of freedom of every human being within their own nation cannot be subordinated to or conditioned by the variables of external conflicts. On multiple occasions, history has shown that an environment of healthy pluralism and mutual respect within a country is precisely what has contributed, and significantly so, to détente and fruitful exchange at the international level.

The Church in Cuba “will continue praying for everyone, celebrating the faith, proclaiming the Gospel, serving the poor, the sick, families, and prisoners,” the bishops wrote. “She will continue inviting conversion, the practice of fraternal love, justice, and peace. And also, offering her availability, if requested, to help de-escalate hostilities between parties and create spaces for fruitful collaboration for the common good.”

The bishops issued their message as the Trump administration exerted increasing economic pressure on Cuba. The Caribbean nation of 10.1 million (map), ruled by a Communist regime since 1959, is 62% Christian (54% Catholic) and 17% Spiritist.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!