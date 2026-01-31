Catholic World News

Ethiopian parish attacked, looted during tribal battle

January 31, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the Nuer people attacked and looted a parish in Ethiopia during a clash with the Anuak people.

The attack on the parish in the western Ethiopian town of Itang took place on December 18, Aid to the Church in Need reported this week.

“What was more painful is to know some of them who came to loot were our own Catholic faithful, catechists, youth leaders and choir members belonging to that particular ethnic group,” said Father David Kulandai Samy.

