Arkansas bishop sees ‘similar patterns’ between 1930s Nazi Germany, US today

January 31, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Although “Trump is no Hitler” and “the United States is not Germany in the 1930s,” the bishop of Little Rock, Arkansas, said that “it is sobering to see similar patterns reemerging from that fateful decade.”

Bishop Anthony Taylor, whose grandfather lost 20 cousins in the Holocaust, wrote in a recent diocesan newspaper column that “I fear that the same dynamics are now happening in our country with the decline of civil discourse.”

Hitler’s atrocities “ are not what is happening here today,” Bishop Taylor said. “But these are the kinds of atrocities to which the dehumanization of mass, indiscriminate deportation can naturally lead.”

The prelate concluded:

But aside from our political situation, I pray that we will begin to look at the immigrants and refugees in our midst not as enemies or as “other.” Not as different in color or in accent. Not as dangers or risks. But as created in the image and likeness of the same true God—as the stranger in our midst—as Jesus (Matthew 25:35). Peace be with you.

