Pope Leo offered to hear Schwarzenegger’s Confession, actor reveals

January 31, 2026

» Continue to this story on Bild (German)

CWN Editor's Note: During a recent speech in Austria, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that Pope Leo XIV offered to hear his Confession when the actor and former California governor visited the Vatican last October.

“The Pope asked me if we wanted to withdraw for a few minutes and if I would like to confess,” Schwarzenegger said, as recalled his reply: “You don’t want to do that, it would take three hours.”

“Seven million people die every year in the world because of environmental pollution,” Schwarzenegger added during a climate-related fundraising dinner at the Stanglwirt bio-hotel. “We have to get better at that. That’s why I met with Pope Leo, and we had a wonderful conversation.”

“The Catholic Church also wants to help,” Schwarzenegger continued. “They have 200,000 churches, 400,000 priests, 650,000 nuns. Think about the power they have. Together, we can do something big about pollution.”

