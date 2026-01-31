French bishops welcome Senate’s rejection of assisted suicide, approval of palliative-care legislation
January 31, 2026
The Conference of Bishops of France welcomed a 144-23 vote in the nation’s Senate rejecting assisted-suicide legislation.
The National Assembly, or lower house of the French Parliament, approved assisted-suicide legislation last May.
The Senate’s rejection of assisted suicide “appears to be a sign of a major political and societal deadlock and underlines the seriousness of the ethical questions that arise,” the bishops’ conference said in a January 29 statement. “The Senate’s vote, by highlighting the lack of consensus, only underlines the expectations, fears and even opposition expressed in society.”
“To give death will never be a human, fraternal and dignified response to suffering,” the bishops added.
At the same time, the bishops’ conference welcomed the Senate’s approval of palliative-care legislation.
“The relief of pain at the end of life constitutes a major moral imperative,” the conference stated.
