Pope encourages parishes to bear Christian witness to Olympic athletes

January 31, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name to Cardinal Oscar Cantoni of Como, Italy, encouraging area parishes to offer “generous Christian witness” to Winter Olympic athletes, “so as to be a shining sign of the presence of Christ, who calls everyone to fraternity.”

The Pontiff also expressed hope that the Olympics “will be a favorable opportunity to promote the authentic values of sport: loyalty, respect, team spirit and sacrifice, as well as social inclusion and the joy of encounter.”

The January 30 papal telegram to Cardinal Cantoni followed a similar telegram to the archbishop of Milan.

