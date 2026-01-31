Catholic World News

Follow St. Toribio’s example and live in the manner of the Apostles, Pope tells Peru’s bishops

January 31, 2026

Pope Leo XIV encouraged the bishops of Peru to follow the example of St. Toribio of Mogrovejo (1538-1606), to live in the manner of the Apostles, and to proclaim the Gospel in its entirety.

“It seems providential to me that this visit is taking place in the context of the 300th anniversary of the canonization of Saint Toribio de Mogrovejo,” Pope Leo said to the nation’s bishops, who were in Rome for their ad limina visit. “I would like to propose that, following his example, we look with the eyes of faith on the reality we are facing today.”

During the January 30 audience, which took place in the Sala del Concistoro of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Leo asked, “How can we respond to the many challenges that present themselves today to the Church in Peru today in her task of evangelization? The answer may be found in many of the writings of the first missionaries in America: to live ad instar Apostolorum, that is, in the manner of the Apostles, with simplicity, courage and total openness to being led by the Lord.”

The Pontiff explained:

To live in this way means, above all, to safeguard and promote unity and communion. The Apostles, scattered throughout the world, remained united in the same spirit and in the same mission. Today, too, the credibility of our proclamation depends on real communion among pastors, and between them and the People of God, overcoming divisions, self-promotion and all forms of isolation; a communion like that sought by Saint Toribio in promoting the Councils of Lima ... At the same time, the current challenges demand a renewed fidelity to the Gospel, which must be proclaimed in its entirety. Saint Toribio did not proclaim his own words, but rather a Word he had received, trusting in its transforming power. That same fidelity calls us today to a clear, courageous and joyful proclamation, capable of dialogue with culture without losing our Christian identity. To live in the manner of the Apostles also implies total dedication to the ministry entrusted to us. They reserved nothing for themselves, even to the point of martyrdom. The witness of Saint Toribio is along the same lines, as he faced dangers and sufferings for one reason alone: love of souls, to bring the love of Christ to the most inaccessible places.

“Living ad instar Apostolorum also implies drawing close to those who have been entrusted to us, taking an interest in them, sharing their life and journey,” the Pope added. “Such a profound closeness that what was said of Saint Toribio can be said of you: that he felt ‘so much love for everyone that he held them in his heart as if he were the father of each one.’“

Pope Leo was bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, from 2015 to 2023. The Pontiff joined the bishops for lunch on the day before the audience.

During the pontificates of St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, and early in the pontificate of Pope Francis, the Vatican customarily published papal addresses to bishops who were in Rome for ad limina visits. That practice ceased following Pope Francis’s 2015 ad limina address to the German bishops.

Peru, a South American nation of 32.8 million (map), is 97% Christian (82% Catholic).

