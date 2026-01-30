Catholic World News

Surprise papal lunch with Peruvian bishops

January 30, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV surprised the bishops of Peru by joining them for lunch yesterday. The bishops are in Rome for their ad limina visit.

Pope Leo was bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, from 2015 to 2023.

