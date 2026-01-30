Catholic World News

Warning democracy’s foundations are at risk, Cardinal McElroy condemns killings of Renee Good, Alex Pretti

January 30, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, DC, joined other local religious leaders in condemning the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.

“The murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti—two U.S. citizens devoted to civic engagement and to caring for their immigrant neighbors—have left communities in Minneapolis and across the nation grieving, shaken, and rightly outraged,” the signatories wrote in their January 29 statement. “Their deaths are a profound moral failure, and they demand our collective attention and response.”

The signatories added:

We affirm the sacred worth of every human life. That commitment includes—and compels us to stand with—immigrants and others who are especially vulnerable in this moment. We condemn without reservation the use of indiscriminate and lethal force against civilians.



The actions we have witnessed in recent days represent a grave departure from our nation’s deepest moral commitments and from the values of human dignity, restraint, and accountability that our faith traditions uphold. When the power of the state is exercised without regard for life, justice, or the common good, the foundations of democracy itself are put at risk.

