Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls on religions to resist ‘weaponization’ of words, thoughts

January 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, called on religions to resists the “weaponization” of thoughts and words.

Addressing an interfaith service on January 28, Archbishop Balestrero said that “one of the most urgent services religions can offer today to a suffering humanity is to resist the rising temptation to weaponize thoughts and words. Our spiritual traditions—and right reason—call us to look beyond blood ties, ethnicity, or unilateral ambitions, beyond the reflex to divide or exclude.”

The prelate added:

And yet, how often today is the language of faith dragged into political battles, manipulated to bless nationalism and justify violence?



We who believe must actively refute these forms of blasphemy and desecration of religions—with clarity and truth, with courage, and above all, with lives that reflect what we profess. Alongside all our efforts, we must nurture the habit of prayer and defend the art of dialogue as authentic, credible, and transformative paths to peace and encounter.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, also spoke at the service, telling participants that “there is no lasting peace without justice—but there is no real justice unless the other is recognized as a person, not a tool or an obstacle.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!