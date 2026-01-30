Catholic World News

Pope Leo pays tribute to Mozaribic Rite

January 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Toledo (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: In a message marking the 800th anniversary of Toledo Cathedral in Spain, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to the Mozaribic Rite of the sacred liturgy.

“Throughout this year, the cathedral will show, through important liturgical celebrations and cultural events, the rich spiritual heritage of that particular Church,” Pope Leo wrote in his message, dated December 19 and released today by the archdiocese. “In this regard, I would like to emphasize the value of the Hispano-Mozarabic liturgy that is celebrated daily.”

Pope Leo noted that the cathedral, in its eight centuries, has witnessed “the recovery of the Kingdom of Granada and the evangelization of the New World, events that have been recorded for history in the art of that cathedral.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri30 January
Ordinary Time

Friday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Friday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology has several commemorations, including: —St. Martina (d. 228) who was a Roman virgin born of an illustrious family. Both of her parents died while she was very young. She distributed among the poor the immense wealth which she inherited and so laid up for herself…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: