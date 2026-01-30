Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin rues Minneapolis violence, hints Holy See will reject President Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace invitation

January 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Fielding questions from journalists, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, described violence in Minneapolis is “unacceptable” and said that “difficulties, problems, and contradictions must be resolved in other ways.”

Cardinal Parolin also hinted that the Holy See will reject President Trump’s invitation to join his Board of Peace for Gaza.

“Faced with this proposal, there were indeed problematic points that needed to be taken into consideration and that would then be evaluated in view of a response,” Cardinal Parolin said. “The response has not yet been given, but I believe one cannot forget the problematic aspects of this plan.”

Cardinal Parolin also expressed optimism about a resolution to the Greenland crisis and declined to comment about the possible presence of ICE agents at the Winter Olympics in Milan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!