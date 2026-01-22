Catholic World News

Pope evaluating President Trump’s invitation to Vatican to join Gaza Board of Peace

January 22, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, said that Pope Leo XIV is evaluating an invitation from President Donald Trump for the Vatican City State to join his Board of Peace for Gaza.

The invitation “requires some time to answer,” Cardinal Parolin told journalists on January 21. The Vatican, he added, “will not be to participate financially” because “we are not in a position to do so.”

