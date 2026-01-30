Catholic World News

European Parliament’s president meets with Pope, praises his ‘clarity of purpose’

January 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on @EP_President

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, on January 29.

“A meaningful morning at the Vatican during an audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV,” Metsola wrote on social media following the meeting. “Grateful for his clarity of purpose and for our shared reflections on advancing peace through dialogue across Europe and the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!