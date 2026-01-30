Catholic World News

Pope Leo praises DDF’s work over past 2 years

January 30, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received participants in the plenary assembly of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and praised the dicastery for its work over the past two years.

“Your task is to offer clarifications regarding the doctrine of the Church, through pastoral and theological guidance on often very sensitive issues,” Pope Leo said. The dicastery, he observed, has published seven major documents “over the last two years,” and “all this work will certainly be of great benefit to the spiritual growth of the holy and faithful People of God.”

Notably absent from the Pope’s list of seven documents was Fiducia Supplicans, the dicastery’s declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings. It was published just over two years ago, in December 2023.

The Pope went on to praise the dicastery for discussing the theme of the transmission of the faith in its plenary assembly and for the work of its disciplinary section.

“I would like to mention, before concluding, another service of yours, for which I am grateful and which I commend to your care: that of welcoming and accompanying, with every kindness and judgement, the Bishops and Superiors General called to deal with cases of crimes reserved to the Dicastery,” he added. “This is a very delicate area of ministry, in which it is essential to ensure that the requirements of justice, truth and charity are always honored and respected.”

Plenary sessions of the curial dicasteries are discussed in Praedicate Evangelium, the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia:

All the members of the Dicastery are convoked for the plenary session. It is to be held every two years ... Matters and questions of greater importance are reserved for the plenary session, according to the nature of the Dicastery. It is convoked, as needed, to deal also with matters of general principle or others that the head of the Dicastery deems necessary to address in this manner (n. 26).

Members of the various dicasteries include curial officials, resident bishops, and others appointed by the Roman Pontiff.

