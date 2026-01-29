Catholic World News

Vatican officials pay tribute to St. Rose of Lima

January 29, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, and Sister Raffaella Petrini, president of the Governorate of Vatican City State, were among the speakers at a January 27 conference on St. Rose of Lima.

Cardinal Tagle, a native of the Philippines, discussed devotion to the saint there. Sister Petrini spoke about a statue that of the saint that will be placed in the Vatican Gardens.

The conference took place at the Pontifical Gregorian University. Other speakers included Cardinal Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio, archbishop of Lima and Primate of Peru, and Jorge Ponce San Román, ambassador of Peru to the Holy See.

