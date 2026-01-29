Catholic World News

Pope Leo: St. Thomas Aquinas commented on Scripture with great wisdom

January 29, 2026

Pope Leo XIV praised St. Thomas Aquinas’s commentary on Scripture on January 28, the saint’s liturgical memorial.

“May St Thomas Aquinas, Doctor of the Church, whose memorial we are celebrating today, guide us in understanding the Scriptures, which he commented on with such wisdom, so that we may understand how much God loves us and desires our salvation,” Pope Leo said to French-speaking pilgrims at the conclusion of his general audience.

“St Thomas Aquinas, whose liturgical memorial we are celebrating today, helps us by his works to understand divine Revelation ever better,” the Pope told German-speaking pilgrims. “May the example of this Doctor of the Church spur us too to seek the face of God, experiencing the beauty of faith.”

The Pontiff concluded:

Lastly, my thoughts turn to the young people, the sick and the newlyweds. Today we celebrate the liturgical memorial of St Thomas Aquinas. May his example spur you, dear young people, especially you students of the Flavoni School of Civitavecchia and of the Tirinnanzi Institute of Legnano-Cislago, to follow Jesus as an authentic teacher of life and holiness. May the intercession of this holy Doctor of the Church obtain for you, dear sick people, the serenity and peace that are drawn from the mystery of the Cross, and for you, dear newlyweds, the wisdom of heart so that you may generously carry out your mission in society.

These words of Pope Leo were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of the audience.

