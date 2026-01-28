Catholic World News

English bishops’ conference issues message on racial justice

January 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: The Lead Bishop for Racial Justice of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has issued a statement for Racial Justice Sunday. commemorated there on February 1.

“In the family of the Church and in society there are people from every nation and race, all are important, wonderfully made,” said Auxiliary Bishop Paul McAleenan of Westminster. “In our parishes, schools and communities true love recognizes the value of everyone and it is essential to build the Kingdom of God.”

“Let us remember that the Church flourished and still flourishes today when all people irrespective of their color or race are embraced,” he added.

