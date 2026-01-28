Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal: Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine

January 28, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity said in an interview that Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in winter are acts of genocide.

“I was in Kyiv during the winter several times,” said Cardinal Konrad Krajewski. “It is a nightmare when the city is left without power at this time of the year. It is a deadly risk for people.”

“The goal is to destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure, particularly its energy sector, and freeze Ukrainians,” added Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. “These are very obvious signs of crimes against humanity, against international law, against the rules and moral norms of warfare.”

