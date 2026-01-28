Catholic World News

Minnesota bishop, in Vatican newspaper interview, condemns actions of ICE agents

January 28, 2026

In an interview with the Vatican newspaper, a Minnesota bishop offered strong criticism of the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Bishop Patrick Neary, CSC, of Saint Cloud said that “the ICE agents don’t seem to be behaving well. They use vulgar language, they are physically violent. It seems that the way they use their batons is not in line with what professional law enforcement officers should do.”

“ICE is very present around our churches,” Bishop Neary continued. “In some cases, the agents have gone to knock on the doors of church communities where there is a high percentage of Latinos: everyone is afraid of being arrested.”

Some “can’t even go to work anymore, and if they don’t earn money, they can’t pay their rent or bills,” he said. They are truly devastated.”

Bishop Neary told the Vatican newspaper that the ability of ICE to enter a parish or school without a warrant “represents a violation of some of the freedoms we enjoy in this country: there is concern that the rule of law and public order are collapsing.”

He added:

If ICE were only looking for people who have actually committed crimes, there would be nothing wrong. We know very well that the United States has the right to defend its borders, but, similarly, those who flee from conditions of extreme poverty or violence have the right to immigrate. We need to find a balance between these two needs.

