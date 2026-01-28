Catholic World News

New president appointed for Ratzinger Foundation

January 28, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, appointed Father Roberto Regoli as the new president of the Joseph Ratzinger – Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation. Father Regoli succeeds Father Federico Lombardi, SJ, whose term has concluded.

Father Regoli is a professor of Church history at the Pontifical Gregorian University and editor of the journal Archivum Historiae Pontificiae (Archive of Pontifical History). Father Regoli is currently the president of the Foundation’s committee for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Pope Benedict’s birth, which will take place next year.

Father Lombardi, whom he succeeds, was director of the Holy See Press Office for most of Pope Benedict’s pontificate. The Foundation is best known for its annual Joseph Ratzinger Prize.

