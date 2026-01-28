Catholic World News

Recalling Nostra Aetate, Pope condemns anti-Semitism

January 28, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a social media post on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope Leo XIV condemned anti-Semitism and offered readers a link to Nostra Aetate, the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions.

“On Holocaust Remembrance Day, I would like to recall that the Church remains faithful to the unwavering position of the Declaration Nostra Aetate against every form of antisemitism,” Pope Leo tweeted. “The Church rejects any discrimination or harassment based on ethnicity, language, nationality, or religion.”

