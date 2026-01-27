Catholic World News

Reports: Pope to visit Angola, Equatorial Guinea

January 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: In separate announcements, the apostolic nuncio to Angola and the president of Equatorial Guinea said that Pope Leo XIV will visit their nations.

The Vatican has not officially announced the visits.

Angola, a nation of 37 million (map) is 92% Christian (52% Catholic) and 6% ethnic religionist. Equatorial Guinea, a nation of 1.9 million (map), is 88% Christian (80% Catholic) and 4% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue27 January
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Angela Merici, Virgin

Image for Tuesday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Angela Merici, Virgin

It is the Optional Memorial of St. Angela Merici (1474-1540). St. Angela was born in northern Italy. In 1516, she founded the Order of Ursulines, the first teaching order for women approved by the Church.…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: