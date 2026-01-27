Catholic World News

Reports: Pope to visit Angola, Equatorial Guinea

January 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In separate announcements, the apostolic nuncio to Angola and the president of Equatorial Guinea said that Pope Leo XIV will visit their nations.

The Vatican has not officially announced the visits.

Angola, a nation of 37 million (map) is 92% Christian (52% Catholic) and 6% ethnic religionist. Equatorial Guinea, a nation of 1.9 million (map), is 88% Christian (80% Catholic) and 4% Muslim.

