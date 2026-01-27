Catholic World News

Leading Brazilian bishops meet with Pontiff

January 27, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received the officers of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) on January 26.

Cardinal Jaime Spengler of Porto Alegre, the CNBB’s president, described the audience as “a special moment of fraternity and closeness, an opportunity to further strengthen communion.”

Although the CNBB’s summary of the papal audience was not detailed, the conference published unusually detailed accounts of the previous days’ meetings with various Vatican dicasteries and commissions (Doctrine of the Faith, Clergy, and Pontifical Commission for Latin America; Causes of Saints and Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors; Bishops and Culture and Education; Communication and Evangelization).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!