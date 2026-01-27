Catholic World News

UN official hails Pope’s moral authority on refugees

January 27, 2026

Praising Pope Leo’s “moral and spiritual leadership,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees thanked Pope Leo XIV for his “steadfast support” for refugees.

Barham Salih, previously president of Iraq (2018-2022), made his remarks following a January 26 papal audience.

“I was honored to meet His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and thank him for his steadfast support for refugees,” Salih said in a social media post. “His moral and spiritual leadership aligns deeply with our work to promote protection and dignity for people forced to flee in today’s challenging global context.”

“I’m gratified for his unrelenting support for refugees worldwide, and his moral authority really matters,” Salih added in an interview with Vatican News. “His support for what we do at UNHCR is absolutely important.”

“We emphasize the need for our partnership with the Church and with faith-based organizations as we try to deliver on our mandate of helping refugees worldwide,” he added. “The voice of the Pope and his moral authority is of consequence. We consider this an important partnership and asset that we rely on, as we move to deliver on our mandate in helping refugees worldwide.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!