Man arrested for setting fire to Tennessee parish

January 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for setting fire to a Knoxville, Tennessee, parish in 2024.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 400 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

