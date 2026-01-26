Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein: With Pope Leo, ‘normality’ is returning to the Vatican

January 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The former Prefect of the Papal Household private secretary of Pope Benedict XVI said that “normality is slowly returning” to the Vatican under Pope Leo.

Archbishop Georg Gänswein, now the apostolic nuncio to Lithuania, told EWTN News that the new pope has brought a “whole new positive dimension ... When you read his catechesis or sermons, you can sense that this is a man who lives and proclaims the faith with an Augustinian spirit.”

Archbishop Gänswein also criticized the Synodal Way in his native Germany. While “no doubt there is indeed a need to change and reform certain things here and there,” the Synodal Way, he said, “is not about a return to a deepening of the faith but about a watering down of the faith.”

