Mexico’s Primate defends Queen Isabella’s beatification cause

January 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, archbishop of Mexico City and Primate of Mexico, spoke out in defense of the beatification cause of Queen Isabella I.

In a recent visit to the diocesan commission for her beatification cause in Valladolid, Spain, Cardinal Aguiar “said that years of study had led him to a firm conviction about Isabella’s personal sanctity and the urgency of making it better known,” according to the ZENIT news agency.

The report continued:

He pointed in particular to the queen’s landmark Royal Decree of 1503, which affirmed that the indigenous peoples of the newly encountered territories were to enjoy the same rights as subjects in Spain itself—an extraordinary position for its time.

