Cardinal Parolin begins visit to Denmark

January 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, began a three-day visit to Denmark on January 24.

Cardinal Parolin took part in ecumenical Vespers at Copenhagen’s Lutheran cathedral, visited a Carmelite monastery and a Benedictine convent, and celebrated Mass in the Catholic cathedral in commemoration of the 1200th anniversary of St. Ansgar’s evangelizing mission in Denmark.

Today, Cardinal Parolin is scheduled to meet with Denmark’s king and minister of foreign affairs. He will also visit a seminary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

