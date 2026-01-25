Catholic World News

Papal appeal for Ukraine, ‘hit by continuous attacks’

January 25, 2026

At the conclusion of his Angelus address today, Pope Leo XIV appealed for peace in Ukraine.



“Even in these days, Ukraine is being hit by continuous attacks, leaving entire populations exposed to the cold of winter,” Pope Leo said. “I am following the situation with sorrow, and I am close to and pray for those who suffer.”



“The continuation of hostilities, with increasingly serious consequences for civilians, widens the rift between peoples and pushes further back the opportunity for a just and lasting peace,” he added. “I invite everyone to intensify their efforts to end this war.”



After greeting young people of Catholic Action of Rome, who were taking part in a Caravan of Peace, the Pope said:

Together with these young people, let us pray for peace: in Ukraine, in the Middle East, and in every region where, unfortunately, there is fighting going on for interests that are not those of the people. Peace is built on respect for peoples!

The Pope also greeted different groups of pilgrims and recalled that today is the Sunday of the Word of God, World Leprosy Day, and the conclusion of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

