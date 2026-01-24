Catholic World News

US bishops back 2 pro-life bills in Congress

January 24, 2026

The chairmen of three committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops lent their support to the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act, sponsored by Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), and the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act, sponsored by Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN).

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre (chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development), Bishop David M. O’Connell, CM (chairman of the Committee on Catholic Education), and Bishop Daniel Thomas (chairman of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities) explained:

The Pregnant Students’ Rights Act is needed legislation that would simply ensure that colleges and universities at least provide information about the resources, services, rights, and accommodations available for pregnant and parenting students. The Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act would help ensure that key public resources are available to pregnancy help centers, which compassionately accompany women in need with baby supplies, childcare assistance, health and parenting information, career services, and more.

“Building a culture of life requires helping mothers to be able to welcome their new children,” the bishops said. “Too often, however, expectant and vulnerable women are essentially told that they have to choose either their child or their future. No one should have to make this ultimately false choice.”

