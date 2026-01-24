Catholic World News

Pope receives Grand Duke, Duchess of Luxembourg

January 24, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Grand Duke Guillaume, Luxembourg’s head of state, and his consort, Grand Duchess Stéphanie.

The Grand Duke subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. According to a Vatican statement, the parties discussed “social cohesion, the education of young people, and the safeguarding of the dignity of life and of the human person,” as well as international affairs.

The Western European nation of 690,000 (map) is 72% Christian (70% Catholic) and 4% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

