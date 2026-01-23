UK Bible sales reached record high in 2025
January 23, 2026
CWN Editor's Note: Bible sales in the UK reached £6.3m ($8.52 million) in 2025, up 134% since 2019.
“We’ve seen an increase in people coming to the Bible from scratch,” said the retail sales director of a bookstore near Westminster Abbey. “They have no Christian background whatsoever. They have no grounding from their parents or from their school ... It’s definitely younger people who are seeking some sort of spirituality.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
