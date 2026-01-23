Catholic World News

Vatican employees report distrust of managers, mistreatment in the workplace

January 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A survey conducted by the Vatican Lay Employees Association found widespread dissatisfaction, with nearly 76% stating that merit and initiative are not rewarded, and over 56% reporting “injustices or humiliating behavior from superiors.”

250 of the Vatican’s employees, who number over 4,000, took part in the survey.

Msgr. Marco Sprizzi, president of the Labor Office of the Apostolic See, responded:

Technically, it is a survey conducted on a very small sample, since it involves less than 5% of employees. In any case, we take all voices seriously, even if it were the voice of just one employee who complained of a lack of attention, dialogue, or respect for the rules.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

