Bishops in Japan, US call for progress toward nuclear disarmament

January 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishops of Santa Fe and Seattle, joined by the archbishop of Nagasaki and bishop of Hiroshima, issued a statement on January 21 marking the fifth anniversary of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which the nuclear powers have not ratified.

“We specifically call upon world leaders to demonstrate measurable progress toward nuclear disarmament,” the prelates said. “Eight decades of nuclear threats are far too long, as evidenced by the horrors documented by the atomic bombing museums in Japan. It is long past time for the nuclear weapons powers to begin to make tangible progress toward that end.”

