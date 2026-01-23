Catholic World News

Pope Leo, in message to March for Life, praises advocacy for the unborn, calls for respect for life at every stage

January 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has sent a message to participants in the March for Life, which takes place today in Washington, DC.

“I send warm greetings to those of you participating in the 2026 March for Life,” Pope Leo began. “I likewise express heartfelt appreciation, and assure you of my spiritual closeness as you gather for this eloquent public witness to affirm that the protection of the right to life constitutes the indispensable foundation of every other human right.”

“I would encourage you, especially the young people, to continue striving to ensure that life is respected in all of its stages through appropriate efforts at every level of society, including dialogue with civil and political leaders,” the Pope continued. “May Jesus, who promised to be with us always (cf. Mt 28:20), accompany you today as you courageously and peacefully march on behalf of unborn children.”

“By advocating for them, please know that you are fulfilling the Lord’s command to serve him in the least of our brothers and sisters (cf. Mt 25:31-46),” he added in his message, dated January 17 and released yesterday.

