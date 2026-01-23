Catholic World News

New nuncio to Israel appointed

January 23, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, 77, from the office of apostolic nuncio in Israel and apostolic delegate in Jerusalem and Palestine, one of the most sensitive Vatican diplomatic posts.

The prelate’s successor, Archbishop Giorgio Lingua, 65, is no stranger to sensitive posts. A priest of the Diocese of Fossano, Italy, he has served as apostolic nuncio to Jordan and Iraq (2010-2015), Cuba (2015-2019), and Croatia (2019-2026).

