Catholic school enrollment rises in some states

January 22, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Citing data from Florida and Iowa, the director of national research at EdChoice said that Catholic school enrollment has begun to rise in some states because of legislation that favors parental choice in education.

“Families want Catholic education, but they can’t afford it,” said Michael McShane. “Private school choice programs solve that problem.”

