Danish bishop publishes brief letter on Greenland

January 22, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Copenhagen has published an English translation of a recent letter from its bishop, Bishop Czeslaw Kozon, to the pastor and faithful of the parish in Greenland.

“A lot of concern and anxiety has filled many people worldwide, but especially in Greenland and Denmark, ordinary citizens and politicians alike,” Bishop Kozon wrote on January 16. “A lot of sympathy has been directed towards the people in Greenland. I would also like to assure you, that I follow you with my thoughts and prayers.”

“Many things are challenged and turned upside down in today’s world,” the bishop added. “Peace and stability are at stake ... Let us so be confident in God’s mercy and providence that he may guide the governors of the world and make them open to his wisdom.”

