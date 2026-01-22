Catholic World News

Cardinal Krajewski pleads for aid for suffering Ukrainians

January 22, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, appealed for aid for Ukraine.

“One cannot remain indifferent to pain, to suffering—we must act,” he said, “because the risk, as Pope Leo says, is that of the ‘globalization of impotence,’ even more serious than the globalization of indifference.”

Vatican News reported that “the Ukrainian people now live in darkness, with temperatures well below zero, without heating, without electricity, because of intense Russian raids on the capital, Kyiv.”

