Relic of St. Thomas stolen from Toronto church

January 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A relic of St. Thomas the Apostle has been stolen from a Syro-Malabar church in Toronto.

“The relic of St. Thomas the Apostle is invaluable to us because it is a first-class relic that we received from Italy,” said Father Baiju Chakkery, pastor of St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Forane Church. “It has great emotional value to the people here. It matters for our faith.”

The relic was stolen during an overnight break-in of the church, sacristy, and parish office.

