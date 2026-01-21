Catholic World News

Bishop Bätzing will not run for reelection as German bishops’ conference president

January 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Hessenschau.de

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, a leading proponent of Germany’s controversial Synodal Way, announced that he will not run for another term as chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference.

The prelate has held the position since 2020.

The dissident group We Are Church lamented his decision, describing it as a “bitter setback.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed21 January
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Agnes, Virgin and Martyr

Image for Memorial of St. Agnes, Virgin and Martyr

The Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Agnes (c. 304). St. Agnes, like St. Cecilia, is to be numbered among the most famous martyrs of Rome. When the Diocletian persecution was at its height, and when priests as well as laymen were apostatizing from the faith, Agnes, a girl of twelve, freely chose to die…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: