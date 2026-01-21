Catholic World News

Bishop Bätzing will not run for reelection as German bishops’ conference president

January 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, a leading proponent of Germany’s controversial Synodal Way, announced that he will not run for another term as chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference.

The prelate has held the position since 2020.

The dissident group We Are Church lamented his decision, describing it as a “bitter setback.”

